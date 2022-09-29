Michael Wayne Levick died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the age of 50. Michael was born to Anna Levick and the late Danny Levick of Woodsboro, TX on August 14, 1972.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Danny Levick and grandparents Fritz and Mary Ellen Ressmann of Woodsboro and Leo and Loree Levick of Corpus Christi.
Michael is survived by his mother, Anna Levick, of Woodsboro, son, Taylor Wayne Levick, of New Braunfels, Tiffany, Cooper and Callan Weaver of Corpus Christi; sisters, Julie (Lloyd)Fromme of Refugio and Christine (Ben) Lara of Refugio; brothers, Allen (Roberta} Levick, of Refugio and Danny Glen (Cheri) Levick of San Antonio; nieces, Andrea and Adriana Lara of Refugio; nephews, Braden, Harrison, Hudson Levick of Refugio, and Justin, Andrew, Brandon and Clayton Fromme.
A visitation at 5 p.m and rosary at 7 p.m. will be Friday, September 30 at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 1 at St James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael Wayne Levick Memorial Fund at First State Bank of Woodsboro, P.O. Box 73O Woodsboro, TX 78393.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361) 526-4334