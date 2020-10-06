Mildred E. Shaw, 83 , passed away September 30, 2020. She was born August 9, 1937 in Refugio, to the late Noal and Francis Shaw.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Shaw; son, Maurice Shaw; brother, Marion Shaw and four grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Refugio Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 S. Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
