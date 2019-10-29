Minnie Louise Henry Sutton, 79, of Refugio, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
She was born on April 13, 1940, in Goliad, Texas to the late Charles Willis and Lonnie Marguerite Williams Henry. Minnie Lu, as her family and friends called her, was an elementary school teacher and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Refugio.
Survivors include two sons, Charles Austin “Chip” Sutton and wife Cindy of Sugar Land and John Samuel “Sam” Sutton Jr. and wife Lisa of South Lake; and three grandchildren, Charles “Austin” II and Mikayla Grace Sutton of Sugar Land and Colton Samuel Sutton of South Lake. Minnie Lu was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Margaret Ann Henry Hendrix and by her loving husband of 57 years, Dr. John Samuel Sutton.
Minnie Lu spent over 40 years educating the children of the great state of Texas. She spent most of her career as a first-grade teacher at Stricklin Primary School in Refugio and continued to make an impact on her students’ lives after moving to Edna and then to Fabens near El Paso. Minnie Lu was an active member of the Methodist Church as well as with the Texas Retired Teachers Association. She selflessly volunteered with many other organizations that she held dear to her heart including the American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Moore Funeral Home in Refugio on Friday, November 1.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 2 at the First United Methodist Church in Refugio. Burial will follow at Pilot Grove Cemetery in Yoakum at 2 p.m. Pallbearers will be Austin Sutton, Colton Sutton, Ed Hendrix, Carlton Hendrix, Rock Wilkinson, David Steinman, and Pat Williams.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Refugio, PO Box 267, Refugio, TX 78377. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio Tx. 78377 (361)526-4334
