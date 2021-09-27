Nancy Ann Lamprecht
© Jeff Wasserman

Nancy Ann Lamprecht, 75, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born September 24, 1945, in Refugio, Texas. She worked for Woodsboro ISD for over 20 years and was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church of Woodsboro. 

She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mamie Langridge; husband James “Cotton” Lamprecht and son James Lamprecht Jr.; survivors include sons Tommy (Robin) Lamprecht and Johnny Lamprecht; brothers Westley Langridge and Bobby Langridge; sister Linda Ferova. 

A visitation was held Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services were Monday, September 27, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 a.m. Pallbearers were Gary Lamprecht, Morgan Lamprecht, Robert Allen, Scott Payne, Michael Villarreal, Severo Perova. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377; 361-526-4334.

