Navor Hernandez Jr. (51)
On April 8, 2021, a golden heart stopped beating. Navor was surrounded by his loved ones.
Navor was born on February 14, 1970, to Rachel (Billie) Ramirez Hernandez and the late Navor Hernandez Sr. In Refugio, Texas. After graduating from Refugio High School in 1988, he went on to graduate from Del Mar College, where he studied electronics.
Navor shared a love for the outdoors and his hometown Refugio Bobcats. He could always be found fishing in Rockport with his fishing buddies He will forever be remembered for his kindness and for his willingness to help others in need.
Navor is preceded in death by his son, Elijah Navor Hernandez; brother, Alan Y. Hernandez; nephew, David Scott Hernandez; maternal grandparents, Yndelecio and Valenta Ramirez; and paternal grandparents, Francisco and Diamentina Hernandez
He is survived by his mother, Rachel (Billie) Hernandez of Angleton; his life partner, Julianna Brock of Waco; his daughter, Taylor Beach (Jerald) of Luling and grandson, Benson Beach of Luling. He is also survived by his sisters, Debbie Lozano (Chuy) of San Antonio, Judy Cuellar (Bobby) of Houston, and Esther Olivares (Pete) of Angleton. Navor leaves behind many nieces and nephews that truly adored him and his silly sense of humor.
No funeral services will take place, as Navor requested. Instead, he asked for his family and friends to gather in Port Aransas Beach and throw a party to celebrate his life with food, music, stories and lots of laughter. The celebration date is pending and will be announced in the near future.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, calls and acts of kindness as we mourn the loss of their beloved Navor.
All Faith Cremation and Funeral Services