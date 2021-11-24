Nell Kyle Williams Rampley, age 105, passed away peacefully of natural causes with family on November 17. Nell was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Charles Hamilton Williams, and also predeceased by William Custer Rampley, her second husband. Nell was born in Grapeland, Tx to James Henry Bartee Kyle and Sallie Phillips Kyle to a blended family of 14.
She is survived by two daughters , Linda K. Williams Jordan (T. Frank Smith IV) and Judy Williams Blaisdell (Bob Blaisdell), daughter-in-law Judy Chamrad Williams and predeceased by her son, Michael Joe Williams.
Nell was blessed to experience over a century of life from wagons to jet airplanes. Her life began during the time of the Spanish Flu, and ended during the Covid pandemic. She was a child of the depression, evidenced by her reluctance to throw anything away and to repurpose what she could. Nell baked beautiful pies, cakes and gingerbread from scratch, tended daily to her garden and flowers and kept journals and scrapbooks of her travels to all 50 states.
At age 70 she retired from Refugio County as the librarian at the Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library.
Even though she stood only 5 feet tall , she was known as “Big Granny” to her 6 grandchildren, Leslie Jordan (Michael) Willett, Kyla Blaisdell (deceased), Ry Blaisdell, Kelsey (Brandy) Blaisdell, Hollye Smith and Kimberly (Mike) Williams, and two step grandchildren, Paul Smith (Jennifer) and T Frank Smith VI (Rebecca). She was also blessed with 14 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Nell was a lifetime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the Republic of Texas and Eastern Star. She worshipped at the Church of Christ in Refugio for nearly 40 years before moving to Corpus Christi where she later attended First Christian Church in Portland. When asked what her secret to longevity was, she said it was “ just keep moving.” Nell lived many years independently and was a working mother. Her advice to young women was “ if you are going to succeed, you must always paddle your own canoe.”
Many thanks to the staff at Holmgreen/Trinity Towers where she lived for 8 years, including Janice Cagle and to her caregivers & nurses Erie Perez, Belia Real, Maria Alonso, Gina Mota and Elizabeth Rivas, who were a Godsend during her last 2 years. A family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the charity of your choice.