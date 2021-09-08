Ninfa Gonzales Hernandez, of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6th, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born on July 4th, 1937 in Woodsboro, Texas to Eusebio and Carolina Gonzales. She was a devout Catholic and had an amazing relationship with God.
She formerly served as a member of the Legion of Mary. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Ninfa is survived by her husband of 62 years, Angel Sr.; sons, Angel Jr, Adolph (Nelda), Michael, and Christopher (Rose); daughters, Carolyn (Artie) and Iris, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-children.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eusebio and Carolina; brothers, Jose Canchola and Candelario Canchola; and sister, Janie Cantu.
Pallbearers are Derek Hernandez, Kyle Hernandez, Luke Hernandez, Matthew Hernandez, Aaron Lopez and Brett Ran.
Visitation will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11th, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home, with the Rosary beginning at 10:00 a.m. and mass immediately following at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Woodsboro, Tx. Burial at St. Bernard in Woodsboro, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.