Nona Jane Keyes, 63, passed away December 23, 2021. She was born on December 8,1958, in Woodsboro, Texas.
Nona worked at Chevrolet dealership in Refugio for over 40 years and was married to David M. Keyes for 43 years and 3 weeks. She was a blessed mother and grandmother to her daughter, Katelyn (Aaron) Janine Wienken, and grandchildren, Jackson and Riley Wienken.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 pm – 8:00 p.m. Services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, Faith United Methodist Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at LaRosa Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.