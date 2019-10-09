Ofelia Cuevas Rojas, 82, a lifelong resident of Taft, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, with her family at her side.
Mrs. Rojas was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Taft to Juan and Margarita Gonzales Cuevas. She was formerly employed as an office manager in auto sales. She served 14 years as a councilwoman in Taft.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Margarita Cuevas.
Survivors include two sons, Andy (Sylvia) Lopez of Woodsboro and Rick Rojas of Santa Monica, California; daughters, Patsy (Ernest) Mendez of Spring and Sandra (Ramiro) DelaGarza of Corpus Christi; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Johnny Cuevas of Taft; and a sister, Alma Garcia of Channelview.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home chapel in Sinton with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Taft. Burial will follow in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Taft.
A guestbook is available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.