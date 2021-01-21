Olga Sanchez born in Brooks County November 22, 1931, and a resident of Refugio, entered Heaven’s gates on January 20, 2021.
Olga was a loving mother and remarkable cook who enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. She was a dedicated sports fan and attended many football games. Her voice always stood out in the crowd. Olga loved dancing.
Olga was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Juan Sanchez. She is survived by her brother, Tommy Trevino of Corpus Christi; son, David Herrera of Beeville; and daughter, Anita Cain of Alvin. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
There will be no service due to COVID. Her remains will be laid to rest with her parents in Alice, Texas.
