Opal Ada Monrad went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2021, at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jay Monrad; eight sisters and two brothers.
She leaves behind her children, Linda and John Coleman, Cynthia Hefley, Phyllis and Steve Willoughby; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her church family and all that knew her.
We love you and miss you Mama; you will be forever in our hearts. Visitation will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at LaRosa Cemetery.
Services entrusted Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street Refugio, Texas 78377. 361-526-4334.