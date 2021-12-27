Opal Ada Monrad

Opal Ada Monrad

 Getty Images

Opal Ada Monrad went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2021, at the age of 93. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jay Monrad; eight sisters and two brothers. 

She leaves behind her children, Linda and John Coleman, Cynthia Hefley, Phyllis and Steve Willoughby; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her church family and all that knew her.  

We love you and miss you Mama; you will be forever in our hearts. Visitation will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at LaRosa Cemetery. 

Services entrusted Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street Refugio, Texas 78377. 361-526-4334.

