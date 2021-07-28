Oscar M. Cardenas went to be with the Lord July 22, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born Dec. 4, 1928, in Alice to the late Reymundo Cardenas Sr., and Dora McKenzie Cardenas.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Victoria with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Honoring him as pallbearers are Jordan Myers, Elton Flores, Alex Carreon, Gabriel Figueroa, Luis Escalona and Senovio Garcia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Cardenas; four brothers, Noe Cardenas, Reymundo Cardenas, Andres Cardenas Sr. and Samuel Cardenas; and a sister, Delia Cardenas Manrique.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lupe (Valenzuela) Cardenas; daughters, Dora Solomon, Elaina Cardenas and Amanda Carreon; sons, Gilbert Cardenas, Douglas Reyna, Norman Cardenas, Manuel Cardenas, Oscar Cardenas Jr. and Armando Cardenas; step-daughter Cynthia Calderon; and sisters Dora “Cookie” Ramon, Hilda Rodriguez and Juanita Rodriguez; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous great- great -grandchildren.
Oscar was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was a member and an usher at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. He loved to go to the horse races and loved taking trips and spending time with his grandchildren. During his career he loved being a gravel hauler; he worked many years for H.B. Zachary and lastly was a gauger for Freddy’s Well Service.
