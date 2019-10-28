Patricia Ann Mills, 67, formerly of Woodsboro, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Midwest City, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Mills was born June 29, 1952, in Gulfport, Mississippi, to Albert and Betty Barrett.
Survivors include a brother, Louis Barrett of Fort Worth; a sister, Diana (Robert) Carey of Magnolia; a son, T. J. (Cristina) Mills of Cypress; a daughter, Lisa (Joshua) Caruso of Elk City, Oklahoma; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
The funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro.
Arrangements were under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
