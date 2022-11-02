Patricia Ann Williams Gannon of Austin, Texas died peacefully in the early hours on Saturday, 29 October 2022 at the age of 92.
She was born on 26 December 1929 in San Antonio, Texas to parents Homer and Mae Williams of Refugio, Texas. Patricia graduated from Refugio High School in 1947, was an active member of Campfire Girls and Rainbow Girls, becoming Rainbow Girls State Grand Choir Director in 1949 while living in Refugio.
She attended Texas State College for Women then transferred to Scott & White School of Nursing, graduating in the Class of 1952. Her class is known as “The Steel Magnolias” for their ability to overcome life’s tragedies and have remained lifelong friends. She also received an Associate of Arts degree from Temple Junior College in 1952.
Patricia devoted her life to helping others, serving as a Public Health Nurse in Nueces County then as Director of Nurses for the State of Texas Public Health Region 7. Patricia was an active member of the Order of The Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and Texas State Democratic Party – considering herself a “Yellow Dog Democrat.”
Patricia is survived by four children: Gregory Talmage Gannon, Patrice Suzanne Hathaway, Lisa Ann Gannon, and Martha Elizabeth Gannon; three grandchildren: Amber Renee Gilormo, Anne Harpur Hathaway, and Maria Angelica Gannon; and three great-grandchildren: Luke, Vivian, and Mathew Gilormo.
Donations in honor of Patricia may be made to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital Dallas, Texas, or the Daughters of the Nile Foundation.
Memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio, Texas in April 2023.