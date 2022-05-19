A grandma’s name is little less in love than is the doting title of a mother.” - William Shakespeare.
A loving Nana and former nurse, Patricia Koenig passed away May 10, 2022, at the age of 77.
Patricia was born May 27, 1944, in Morgan, Texas, to Jewell and Thelma Rierson. Growing up with her siblings Linda and Jimmie, she traveled around the world with her family because her father was a crew chief for the U.S. Air Force. She often told stories from living in Puerto Rico, Japan, and Panama, as well as her experiences living in the States, including Arizona, Arkansas, and Louisiana.
Patricia was incredibly family oriented. She met her husband Gene on a blind date. They were married within the year, on December 24, 1966, and remained in love until his passing in 1998. A wonderful mother and Nana, she was always ready to go to a football game, an awards ceremony, or a 4-H event to watch her grandchildren. In this, she taught them to always put family first.
Patricia worked for over 50 years as a nurse, working in hospitals, home health, and nursing homes in her career. She greatly enjoyed helping others and gained meaning from her contribution toward healing. A compassionate woman, she was always giving to organizations that helped others, especially those devoted to children. In her free time, Patricia enjoyed crocheting and crafting. She was obsessed with Midsomer Murders and various true-crime shows. She enjoyed nachos, cheesecake, and a good margarita.
Patricia leaves behind her daughter Judy Lynn Koenig Klare; her son Darren Eugene Koenig; her grandchildren Dylan Wade (and Mary Claire) Klare, Dalton Lane Klare, and Kyra Lynne Klare; her great-grandchildren Isabella Grace Gray and Evelyn Faith Klare; her siblings Linda Joyce Ortwein and Jimmie Lou Kilmer; and Chica the chihuahua, who was always at her side. She is reunited with her husband F. Gene Koenig, her daughter Gina Koenig, and her parents Thelma and Jewell Rierson.
The family would like to thank their Peace Lutheran Church family for their prayers and support, the staff at Clairmont Assisted Living for their assistance and prayers, and the incredible supported living facility, Heritage Lakes, for helping to make Patricia’s last days peaceful and comfortable.
A Memorial Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Woodsboro.