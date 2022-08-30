Patricia Rocha Cantu, 73, passed away August 27, 2022. She was born May 3, 1949, in Refugio, Texas to the late Elizardo and Magdalena Rocha Cantu.
Patricia is preceded in death by her brothers, Leo Cantu, Sr., Elizardo Cantu, Jr. and Daniel Cantu; and sisters, Ida Staton and Virginia Garcia.
She is survived by her son, Douglas (Christine) Greene; sister, Gloria (Justo) Hernandez; 3 grandchildren, Jade, Sage and Trey Greene; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ramsey Jaso, Kevin Moya, Jason Kay, Richard Cantu, Jr., Leyton Hernandez and Ramsey Cantu; honorary pallbearers will be Winston O’Connell, Conner Staten, Howard Kay, Arturo Hernandez and Joe Barraza.
A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334