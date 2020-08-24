Patsy A. Hicks, 85, passed away Aug. 20, 2020. She was born Dec. 24, 1934 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Samuel N. Haynes and Mattie Coan Haynes.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Martha Wipfli; sons, Ron Hicks and Don Hicks; and granddaughter, Sara Schubert.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald K. Hicks of Woodsboro, Texas; daughter, Leann Hicks Schubert of Woodsboro; sister, Mary Wilson of Blanket, Texas; and a grandchild, Brett Schubert.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, First Baptist Church of Woodsboro at 11 a.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
