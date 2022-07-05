Patsy H. Robinson “Tam,” age 79, of Refugio, gained her wings on July 3rd, 2022.
She was born July 4th, 1942 to the late John C. and Dorothy Bland of Refugio.
She is survived by 2 sons, Kenneth O. Bland and wife Ann, of Woodsboro and Clifton Robinson and wife Mary Lou of Refugio; 3 brothers; 3 sisters; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Patsy was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 6 sisters.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel followed by burial at Refugio Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377; 361-526-4334