Patsy Lee Beckmann Davis, 64, was born on January 8, 1958 in Refugio, Texas to Kenneth Bruce Beckmann Sr. and Betty Marie Pullin Beckmann. She died on May 8, 2022. Patsy grew up in Refugio, Texas and graduated with honors from Refugio High School in 1976. She was a member of the RHS Mighty Marching Bobcat Band where she played clarinet. She was one of the first women firefighters for the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department.
She married William “Bill” Hunt Davis on November 6, 1982. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Refugio.
She is survived by her husband, Bill of Portland TX; one son, William Bryan Davis (Amanda) of Portland, TX; one daughter, Ashley Claire (Chris) Schuemann of Ingleside, TX; four grandchildren, Brayden Davis, Breckyn Davis and Tristan Carr of Portland and Finley Schuemann of Ingleside; her brother, Kenneth Bruce “Bubba” Beckmann Jr. (Patty) of Refugio; and her sister, Peggy Maley of Mission Valley; her uncle and aunt, Sidney and Marydel Pullin of Refugio; several nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own; and many cousins and dear friends.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Davis, Chris Schuemann, Bubba Beckmann, Ryan Chambers, Michael Moore, JR Moore, Ray Harris, Monte Wright and Raymond Micallef. Honorary pallbearers will be her four grandchildren and Art Gatchel, Kenny Startz, Karl Tyson, Caylor Davis, Jay Davis, Tamara Moehr, Leslie Wright, Laurie Burger, Raymond and Chelsie O’Neal.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 12, 2022, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Moore Funeral Home in Refugio. Funeral services will be Friday, May 13, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Refugio. Graveside services will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361-526-4334).