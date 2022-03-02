Patty Jewel Piehl, 97, went to be with the Lord February 27, 2022. Patty was born August 20, 1924 in Refugio County to Bernard and Madie St.John Piehl.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dorothy Bunn and Gerrie Bailey Schooler; and two brothers, Alton Piehl and L.J. Piehl.
Survivors include a niece, Betty Koonce and husband Waymon of Houston, Tx.; nephew, L.J. Piehl III of Woodsboro, Tx.
Rosary will be recited Thursday, March 3, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, St. Therese Catholic Church, Woodsboro, Tx. at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery.
We want to especially thank Dr. Mascarenhas, all who attended her at Refugio Nursing and Rehab., Mission Ridge and Hospice of South Texas for their special tender loving care.
