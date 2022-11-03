Paula H. Molina,77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 29, 2022. Paula was born August 22, 1945 on Chapman Ranch to Maria E. Tapia.
She is preceded in death by her parents Raul and Maria Tapia.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 51 years Eusebio “Peanut” Molina; her sisters Lupe (Tomas) Corrales, Jane Cruz Molina and brother Martin Hernandez all of Casa Grande, AZ. She is also survived by Noah (Leticia) Valdez of Houston and Jessica Valdez of Woodsboro whom she loved as they were her own children; Raven Morris and Journey Morris of Woodsboro whom she loved as her own; grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by many.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 3, 2022. Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 2:00 – 8:00 pm. Services will be Friday, November 4, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at LaRosa Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas 361-526-4334