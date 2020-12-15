On December 10, 2020, Peggy Boenig Barnhart passed away at the age of 82. She was born in Bonnie View, Texas on October 13, 1938, to Milton and Pauline (Moreland) Boenig.
She worked as a bookkeeper for many years, starting at First National Bank of Woodsboro and finishing her career at Barnhart-Rooke Inc.
In 1997, she married Jack Barnhart. The couple lived a quiet life in Refugio, Texas. They were supporters of Pappy’s Animal Rescue.
Although she was a very private person, she treated everybody with respect. Music was a vibrant thread in the fabric of her life. From gospel and r&b to rock and roll, music was a source of joy and connection to her path.
She was proceeded in death by father, Milton; mother, Pauline; sister, Gaynelle Jones; and husband, Jack Barnhart.
She is survived by sister, Carolyn Staples; brother, Glenn Boenig; her son, Todd Yarbrough; and daughter, Lesley Riley.
Arrangements under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
