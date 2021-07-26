On July 23, 2021, Petra Moya Rodriguez, loving mother and devoted servant of our Lord, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Petra was born on Nov. 24, 1927, in Refugio to Cristoval and Josephine Moya. During her life, she worked as a teacher’s aide in Woodsboro, a lab technician at Refugio County Hospital and the family’s restaurant, Moya’s Café. She married Enselmo R. Rodriguez on Oct. 14, 1945. Together they raised six children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Enselmo R. Rodirugez; and one sister, Tony Moya.
She is survived by her sister, Delia Hobbs; her six children, Adriana Rodriguez, Cynthia Garza (Abraham), Anselmo Rodriguez Jr. (Janie), Stephanie Dempsey (Scott), Tony Rodriguez (Patsy) and Patricia Loya (David); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her faithful companion/caregiver, Toni Plata.
A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Moore Funeral Home chapel at 7 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 361-526-4334.