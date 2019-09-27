Quiency Keen Sikes, 76, of Woodsboro, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Mr. Sikes was born Oct. 20, 1942, in Victoria.
Survivors include his wife, Loyce A. Sikes; sons, Quinton K. Sikes and Richard K. Sikes, both of Woodsboro; daughter, Kathy L. Sikes of Langley,Oklahoma; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at LaRosa Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., Refugio.
