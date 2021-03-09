Rachael G. Sanchez, 75, passed away March 8, 2021, in Victoria, Texas. She was born October 22, 1945, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the late David and Simona Guerrero Anzaldua.
Rachael was a faithful member of St. Therese Catholic Church of Woodsboro and a member of the Guadalupanas.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Sanchez of Woodsboro; son, Rene Ricardo Sanchez of Cedar Park; daughter, Regina Marie Deleon of Woodsboro; brothers, Rudy Anzaldua of Victoria and Ruben Anzaldua of Troy, Ohio; and five grandchildren.
An immediate family only Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, followed by a mass at 10 a.m. at Saint Therese Catholic Church in Woodsboro, Texas.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-626-4334.