Woodsboro - Ramiro O. Rodriguez, 54, passed away September 18, 2022. He was born October 13,1967 in Sinton, Texas to Bernardo and Maria Lopez Rodriguez.
He is survived by his wife Maria Arriaga Rodriguez of Woodsboro; sons Ramiro Rodriguez, Jr., Richard Rodriguez and Ryan Rodriguez all of Woodsboro; daughter Christine Rodriguez of Refugio; brothers Hector Rodriguez of Taft, Texas and Ruben Rodriguez of Georgia; sisters Noemi Flores of Woodsboro, Vangie Garcia of Corpus Christi, Carmen Espino of Georgia, Mary Lou Garcia of Georgia, Susie Garcia of Georgia and 5 grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Freddie Arriaga, Armando Rodriguez, Jose Arriaga, Jessie Garcia, Victor Flores, Porfirio Arriaga.
A Rosary was recited Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass was held Wednesday September 28, 2022, St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial followed at St. Bernard Cemetery-Woodsboro, Texas.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo St., Refugio, Texas 361-526-4334