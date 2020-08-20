REFUGIO - Ramon Cruz, 84, of Refugio, died August 18, 2020 in Victoria.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 22, at 10 am at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
