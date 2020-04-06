Ramon F. Silvas, 83, passed away April 5, 2020.
He was born July 17, 1936 in Refugio, Texas to the late Incarncion and Refugia Firova Silvas.
He is survived by his sons, Raymond Silvas, Peter Silvas and Michael Silvas all of Refugio; daughters, Minerva Canales, Beatrice Perez, Angie Zuniga, Elvira Borjas all of Refugio; brother, Jesse Silvas of Lafayette, Louisiana; sisters, Ernestina Abila of Waller, Tx. and Evita Silvas of Victoria, Tx.; 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited Monday, April 6, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 ,Holy Cross Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, TX 78377, 361-526-4334.
I love you Popo and I'm sad your gone but can rejoice at knowing you and momo are together again young and happy. Your were a great man popo and you will be missed. P.s. Thank you for all the rides you gave us in your work truck to go get slush puppies. One of my greatest childhood memories.
