Woodsboro - Raul Yanez Jr., 59, passed away October 3, 2020. He was born November 9, 1960 in Refugio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raul Yanez Sr.
Raul is survived by his mother, Tillie Yanez of Woodsboro; wife, Gloria Lopez of Woodsboro; sons, Raul Yanez III of Woodsboro, John Lopez of Roundrock and Mark (Missy) Sanchez of Portland; brother, John Derek (Norma) Yanez of Woodsboro; sister, Esther (Raul) Garza of San Antonio and three grandchildren.
A Rosary was recited Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7 p.m.
Graveside services were Thursday, October 8, 2020 St. Bernard Cemetery in Woodsboro. Pallbearers were Carlos Deases Sr., Carlos Deases Jr., Jack Tulley, Donovan Yanez, Karlos Vasquez and Gilbert Zuniga Jr.
Arrangements were under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas, 78377, 361-526-4334.
