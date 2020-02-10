Ray Charles Davis, 84, of Woodsboro, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Mr. Davis was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Refugio. He had worked as a plumber, septic tank installer and independent backhoe operator.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Amanda; a grandson, Ryan Walker; and a niece, Carole Davis Crow.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Roberta Boenig Davis; a brother, Dennis (Betty) Davis; three children, Glenn (Stephanie Grant) Davis, Lee Ann Davis and Rebecca (Garrett) Engelking; grandchildren, Wesley Walker, Chad Walker, Avery Harper, Clayton Engelking, Emma Engelking and Connor Engelking; five great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Sid Davis.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Faith United Methodist Church of Woodsboro. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Walker, Chad Walker, Justin Harper, Garrett Engelking, Tommy Barker and Calvin Wilson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
