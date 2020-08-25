Raymond Ray “Buddie Ray” Gillespie, 83, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. He was born Dec. 8, 1936 in Woodsboro, Texas to the late Raymond William and Frieda Boerm Gillespie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Janis Lee Mills Gillespie; and his siblings, Vernon, Audrey, Tiny, Norman, Bobby and Milton.
Buddie is survived by his sons, Bradley (Heidi) Gillespie, Bryan (Melissa) Lee Gillespie, Scott Layne Gillespie; daughter, Shelley (Stanley) Gay Tuttle ; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Long, Thomas Long, Jeff Gillespie, Jason Gillespie, Matt Pardue and Tyler Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Worrell, Mike Voss and Eldon Steindorf.
Services will be held Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020, Moore Funeral Home chapel at 10 a.m. Burial followed at LaRosa Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.