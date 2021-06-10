Rebecca Ann Young McBroom, 73, of Refugio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 9, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Rebecca “Becky” was born on November 15, 1947, in Corpus Christi. There she grew up and graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1966. Shortly after graduating she met and married her husband of 53 years, Ronald “Stick’” McBroom. Together they had two children, Ronnie (Jennifer) McBroom of Ingleside, and Melinda (Chris) Bentley of Portland. Becky worked for Scanio, Teer, Cox, and Steele for 38 and a half years. Becky enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Prince Young and Wilford Lee Young Sr.; and her older brother, Bill Young Jr.
She is survived by her husband Ronald; and children, Ronnie and Melinda; six grandchildren, Heston, Hailey, and Gavin Henkhaus, Hunter and Matthew McBroom and Justin (Jacey) Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Hadleigh and Breklynn Lewis; as well as her younger brother, Mike (Bertha) Young.
The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to Coastal Palms Nursing and Rehabilitation in Portland and Kindred Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Refugio on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11 am.