Reta Jeanette Martin Wehring

Reta Jeanette Martin was born in Refugio, Texas on June 22, 1940, to Edna Roberts Martin and Pete Marshall Martin. In the evening hours of December 4, 2020, she passed from this life to her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family.
Reta was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 54 years, Ernest William Wehring Jr.; her son-in-law, Doug Day of Houston, Texas; brother-in-law, A. G. “Sonny” Johnson of Woodsboro, Texas, nephew, Jeff Martin of Moscow, Idaho; and niece, Kim Oliver of Corpus Christi, Texas.
She is survived by daughters, Deneice Wehring Day of Houston, Texas and Lori Wehring and Raymon Key of Austin, Texas; her grandsons, Andrew Day, Zach Day and Bob Day, all of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by sisters, Glenda Johnson of Corpus Christi, Texas and Janice (Ken) Wukasch of Cedar Park, Texas; and brothers, Tommy (Patti) Martin of Wimberley, Texas and Danny (Barbara) Martin and Ricky Martin of Woodsboro, Texas; godson, Jedd Johnson of Houston, Texas; and goddaughters, Ashta Johnson of Omaha, Nebraska and Alie Johnson of Baytown, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Reta was loved and will be missed by her extended family. She graduated from Woodsboro High School in 1958 and attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College and Durham Business School before joining H-E-B Grocery. There she met Ernie, the love of her life, whom she married on January 21, 1961. Reta and Ernie relocated to Austin, Texas in 1967 where they raised their two daughters, Deneice and Lori.
As a teenager she worked at Hood’s Dress Shop in Corpus Christi, Texas and worked at Yaring’s during Christmas season and on their late-night Thursday nights while her daughters were growing up. Once her oldest daughter, Deneice started high school, she went to work in the payroll department of Austin State Hospital, moving up to the central office at Texas MHMR and retired in 1999 after more than 21 years of service.
She loved her husband, daughters and grandsons unconditionally. She loved to read to her grandsons, and taught them to play and enjoy card games, dominoes and board games. She made special birthday cakes for her daughters and loved making cookies with her grandsons.
She enjoyed playing bridge and joined a bridge club when she first relocated to Austin where she made life-long friends in Selinda Johnson and Joy Rambo. Through them, she and Ernie and their husbands, Ken Johnson and Walt Rambo, became fast friends along with Ken’s parents Jack and Marie Johnson. They shared a love of family, football (although not necessarily supporters of the same teams), traveling and playing poker. Many nights and weekends were spent at one of the four houses with laughter ringing out from the adults and the children playing together.
Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
