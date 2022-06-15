Rev. Gary D. Brown Sr. was born on July 19, 1957 in Aransas Pass, Texas to Phillip and Ernestine Brown. Gary attended and graduated in 1976 from Aransas Pass High School where he excelled in football and track. Upon his high school graduation, Gary attended Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas.
At the tender age of 7 Gary accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Aransas Pass, Texas. He was also ordained as a deacon. Gary preached his first sermon in 1988 and was ordained in 1991. Upon accepting his call to preach, Rev. Brown immediately enrolled at The Baptist Learning Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and Houston Baptist University in Houston, Texas, where he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas in 1994. Gary continued his education to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas where he earned a Master’s degree of Religious Education and a Master’s degree of Divinity in May 1999.
Rev. Brown was called to Pastor the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bishop, Texas in 1991 for five years. God blessed the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church under his leadership spiritually and numerically. Rev. Brown was also called to Pastor the Westside Community Church in Fort Worth, Texas for two years. In 2000, Rev. Brown was led by God to organize Friendship Community Church, Austin, Texas with the support of Hillcrest Church and the Austin Baptist Association, where the church continues to grow and flourish.
Rev. Brown married Audrey Lorene Lewis on August 31, 1996 and have been for over 25 years. Through this blessed union, they became proud parents of a son, Gary Brown Jr. Rev. Brown also has a daughter, Tanya Nicole Lindsey.
Rev. Brown was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Phillip Brown Sr., his grandparents, and his son-in-law (Eric Lindsey) on December 5, 2021.
Rev. Brown is survived by his loving and caring wife, Audrey of Austin, Texas and children, Gary Brown Jr. and Tanya Lindsey of Bastrop, Texas, his mother Ernestine Thomas Brown of Aransas Pass, Texas; siblings, Sherryl Brown and Helen Rector of Houston, Texas, Jacqueline Arkadie of Irving, Texas, Phillip (Dianne) Brown and Caleb Brown of Aransas Pass, Texas; grandson Mason Lindsey of Bastrop, Texas; many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Hillcrest Church, 3838 Steck Ave, Austin. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Aransas Pass First Baptist Church, 627 S. Houston St., Aransas Pass.
Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. in Aransas Memorial Park, 1520 TX-188, Rockport.
Arrangements under the direction of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home