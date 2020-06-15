Richard Arlen Beck, 73, passed away June 10, 2020. He was born November 2, 1946, in Refugio, Texas, to the late Otto and Tudie Jessie Lee Kroll Beck.
Richard graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1968 and served two years in the U.S. Army as a medic in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. He taught history and civics and coached in the Edna ISD for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and golf over the years and more recently enjoyed spending time with his friends at the country club.
Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Beck; and brother, Roger Beck.
Richard is survived by his brothers, Robert (Connie) Beck and Garner Beck; nephews, Steve (Brandy) Beck and Doug (Margaret); and niece, Jeannie (Alan) Virden.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Bernard Cemetery in Woodsboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
