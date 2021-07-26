Richard Christopher “Chris” Caldwell, age 50, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 12, 2021 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Brownsvilleto Hal Burton and Anna Marie Caldwell. Chris attended Corpus Christi schools, graduating from Carroll High School in 1989 and from Texas A&M College Station in 1994 with a BS degree in psychology. After college Chris worked for several pharmaceutical companies and lived in Canyon Lake until moving to Woodsboro in recent years.
Chris was preceded in death by his father Hal “Sandy” Caldwell; paternal grandparents, W. H. and Ailene Caldwell; and maternal grandparents, Richard Lloyd and Ione Wright.
He is survived by his parents, Eldon and Anna Steindorf, his sister, Joanna Mason; his brother, Stephen (Kim) Steindorf; nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved; and his dear friend, Tammy Carver.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Faith United Church, with a reception afterward.
Honorary pallbearers are Gary Tunlimson, Travis Thomas, Hunter Behnke, Jackson Steindorf and Tommy Selby.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer Association or to Faith United Church Memorial Fund, 405 Wood Ave., Woodsboro, Texas 78393.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc., 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334