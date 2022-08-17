Richard Erwin Tuttle, Sr., age 74, of Brady, Texas passed away Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 in Brady, Texas. Richard was born February 8, 1948 in Refugio, Texas to Theodore Delbert Tuttle, Sr. and Golda Fay (Horner) Tuttle.
Richard grew up on a ranch and graduated from high school in Woodsboro, Texas. He attended Delmar College in Corpus Christi. He married Kathryne LeBouef on September 5, 1996 in Angleton, Texas. Richard was a truck driver most of his working life. He was currently driving for MAG Materials.
He and Kathryne moved to Brady in May of 2015 from Woodsboro where they had lived for several years. He was just a simple cowboy. He enjoyed hunting and working with leather. He loved the Lord, his loving wife, kids, church, horses and his job. He was a member of the Redeemer Church in Brady.
A memorial service for Richard Erwin Tuttle, Sr. was held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady with Reverend Steven Curnutte officiating. The family received friends, prior to the services, Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels. Friends may view Richard’s Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign his online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Kathryne Tuttle of Brady, TX; sons Richard E. Tuttle, Jr. and wife Teresa of Refugio, TX, James Robert Tuttle and wife Amanda of Georgetown, TX and Isaac Kemp of Angleton, TX; daughter Amanda Beth Gordon and husband Brian of Round Rock, TX; brother Theodore Delbert “Sonny” Tuttle, Jr. and wife Marie of Woodsboro, TX; sisters Lola Dell Harris and husband John of Woodsboro, TX and Mary Ellen Riemenschneider and husband Lee of Woodsboro, TX; brother-in-law David LeBouef and companion Donn Clark of Townsend, TN; grandchildren Richard E. Tuttle, III, Taylon Tuttle, Ashlee Ferguson and husband Wayne, Whitney Davis and husband Tristan, Matthew Kemp, Finley Gordon and Riggs Gordon; great-grandchildren Adyson Ferguson, Grayson Ferguson, Leigha Hollingsworth and Jaycelin Hollingsworth and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Frank Tuttle, sister Lillie Belle Wright and an infant brother Virgil Lee Tuttle. Memorial contributions in memory of Richard Erwin Tuttle, Sr. may be made to Redeemer Church, 801 San Angelo Highway, Brady, Texas 76825.
Arrangements Entrusted to Leatherwood Memorial Chapels.