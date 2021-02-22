Richard J. Everett II

REFUGIO - On Monday, February 8, 2021 Richard J. “Bubba” Everett II 74, loving husband and wonderful father of four and grandfather of five, passed over. Richard was born on April 4, 1946, in San Angelo, Texas.
He moved to Refugio and married Valarie S. Webster on February 12, 1971. They were married for fifty devoted years and raised four children: two daughters, Nicole and Bethany Everett; and two sons, Richard “Trey” and Aiden Everett. Between the children were five grandchildren: Austin, Jaden, Ty, Ember and Tristian. Richard has 2 brothers: Douglas Everett with spouse Charisse of Cache, Oklahoma and Roy Lee Everett with spouse Charlotte of Mukwonago, Wisconsin; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Richard was preceded in passing over by his parents Bruce Everett and Irene Yaegar.
Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He also served in the Air Force Reserves. He was a very religious and patriotic man.
Interment of ashes will be at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday. February 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. A celebration of life will be held Saturday February 27, at 4 pm at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Refugio.