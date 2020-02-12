Richard Trevino, 85, of Woodsboro, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Mr. Trevino was born March 6, 1934, to Juanita and Eusbio Trevino Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elena “Helen” Salazar; and a grandson, Freddy Canchola III.
Survivors include three daughters, Irene (Louis) T. Solis of Gregory, Rosie Ann Trevino of Woodsboro and Mary (Roy) T. Shepard of Victoria; sisters, Gloria Garcia and Soila (Robert) Gomez, both of Victoria, and Adelita (Enrique) Amador of Refugio; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Moore Funeral Home chapel.
The Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery
Pallbearers will be Ricky Amador, Tudy Trevino, Rocque Garza, Tony Saenz and Manuel Ramirez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard “Rick” Trevino, James “Jamie” Trevino, Samuel Norris, Nathaniel Norris and Jacob Norris.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., Refugio.
