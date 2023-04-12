Richard V. Mascorro, Sr., 71, passed away April 2, 2023. He was born June 8, 1951 in Refugio, Texas.
Richard is survived by his wife of 40 years, RoseAnna Mascorro. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Romulo B. And Jovita G. Mascorro; together they had two sons and one daughter Yolanda (Michael) Anderson, Joe (Karla) Mascorro and the youngest being Richard Sr.
Richard was blessed with three sons Richard Jr. (Michelle) Mascorro, Ramiro Rene (Christie) Mascorro, Michael (Stephanie) Mascorro. Richard had 8 grandchildren, 2 great- grandchildren (Kataley and Vicrria) and nieces.
Richard worked at United Gas and transferred to Flint Hills Resources where he retired with forty years of service After retiring, Richard’s health started to decline. The one thing he knew, was God was in control.
A rosary will be recited Thursday, April 13, 2023 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, Texas