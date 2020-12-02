Robert “Bob” Henry Davidson, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Bob joined the U.S, Navy on his 18th birthday. His first deployment was to Guam, supporting Chiang Kai-shek’s war against the communist forces led by Mao Tse Tung.
From 1948-1949, Bob’s Navy squadron VR6 and one other Navy Squadron was deployed to fly, repair and maintain the aircraft used in The Berlin Airlift, the largest humanitarian relief effort in history. He was stationed at Rhein-Main Airforce Base in Frankfurt Germany; which was one of several air bases used throughout Western Germany by the collected air squadrons of the U.S. Air force, Great Britain and France for the duration of The Berlin Blockade.
The Berlin airlift was Bob’s proudest role during his 21 years in the Navy. Code named ‘Operation Vittles’ by the US Military, they flew up to 8,000 pounds a day of food, water, fuel, coal and supplies to over two million West Berliners, saving them from Germany’s freezing cold, starvation, and death. A plane took off or landed every 30 seconds for over 300,000 flights.
Returning state side, Bob was stationed at the Navy’s Chase Field Air Base in Beeville, Texas. On a visit to Refugio, Bob met Tommie Venn. After a short whirlwind courtship, Bob and Tommie married at the First United Methodist Church in Refugio on June 23, 1956. In a world that treats marriage so casually, he showed us a wonderful and moving example of love, caring, commitment and sacrifice through all the joys and struggles of 64 years of marriage.
Bob D, to his friends, was also an entrepreneur. He was in the cattle trucking business; hauling cattle from sale barn to sale barn as well as making long haul trips to California, including trips to the famous John Wayne feedlot. He was in the oilfield sandblasting and painting business; in the parking lot washing and striping business; and a stint as an emu rancher.
Starting out at the Refugio County Fair in 1983, Tommie & Bob began a long stretch in the concession business; going somewhere different every weekend to cook corn dogs, funnel cakes, and homemade lemonade at many Texas events; including trade days, county fairs, air shows, and fishing tournaments. These are just a few things that he did. Most of these endeavors, he did with his wife working side by side with him.
While in the Navy, Bob earned his GED, but at the age of 82, on June 1, 2012, Bob received an honorary high school diploma from Meridian High School in Meridian, Texas. As he walked across the stage and was presented with his diploma, the entire auditorium clapped and gave him a standing ovation.
Bob passed away at his home in Refugio, Texas, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on September 11, 1929 in Meridian, Texas to Henry and Eleanore Mae Davidson. Bob was the third oldest of nine children. He is preceded in death by his parents and seven of his siblings, Edgeworth, Eggie. (Mary) Davidson of Meridian, Texas, Inez (Billy) Nitcholas of Morgan, Texas, Wynell (JR) Blassengame of Meridian, Texas, Vera (Charles) Fisher of Meridian, Texas, Bill Davidson of Meridian, Texas, Betty Haggerton of Meridian, Texas, and James Davidson of Meridian, Texas; a son Thomas, Tommy, Davidson of Modesto, California; and a grandson Robert Wesley Davidson of Three Rivers, Texas.
Bob is survived by his wife Tommie Ann Venn Davidson and their five children; Alan (Jim Giulian) Davidson of Houston, Texas; Terry Davidson of Morgan, Texas; Leann Perry of Refugio, Texas; Dorey Williams of Refugio, Texas; and Jerry (Ashleigh) Davidson of Bryson, Texas; numerous grand, and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held for Bob at the First United Methodist Church in Refugio on November 25, 2020, a fitting end to the same church where he started his 64 year marriage with his wife, Tommie.
The family asks that in place of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of South Texas 605 E. Locust St. Victoria, Texas, 77901
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.