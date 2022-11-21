Robert E Lokey, 87, gained his wings on November 12, 2022 in Refugio, Tx. He was a great father, grandfather and brother. Robert was born to Marvin Lokey and Helen Thornton on July 6, 1935 in Sebastian, Tx. He served in Army Airborne Unit.
He is preceded in death by his wife of more than 30 years, Jo Ann Lokey, and his brother Arlen Lokey. He is survived by his son Robert E Lokey Jr (Donna) of Refugio, daughter Roberta Breed of Orange Grove and his brother Bill Lokey (Barbara) of Refugio and many grandchildren.
He will be missed and loved by many he touched in his life.