Robert F. Solis passed away on Dec. 30, 2020.He was a Texas A&I University graduate, Master Degreed Educator of 34 years, band director, choir director, Spanish teacher and Army Veteran. He taught in Texas, Montana and Colorado. He taught Spanish, choir, and band at Woodsboro High School for 19 years. After retirement, he taught in Beeville, Victoria and Rockport, Texas. He was a member of Texas Music Educators, Lions Club, Corpus Christi Veterans Band (clarinet) and the Los Amigos Club. He was a private lesson piano teacher, organist at St. James Catholic Church in Refugio, an accomplished pianist and artist, versed in six languages, played 14 instruments and an avid international traveler (pilgrimage) to Greece, Turkey, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Canada, France, Germany and majority of United States. A Refugio, Texas resident for 50 years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosemary Pena Solis of Harlingen; three children, Phyllis Marie Solis Friederich (Kevin / husband) of Iowa, Robert Dennis Solis of Refugio and Iris Angela Solis of Refugio; three grandchildren, David Paul Friederich (Lydia / wife) of Germany, Megan Marissa Friederich of Ames, Iowa (Iowa State University) Westin Christopher Friederich of Tulsa, Oklahoma (Tulsa Community College); one brother, Ruben Solis, (Emma/wife) of Pharr, Texas; one nephew, Ruben Solis Jr (Bernadette / wife) of Mission, Texas; two nieces, Ofelia Solis Guerra (Roel / husband) of Rio Grande City and Diana Lisa Solis Morales (Victor / husband) of Comfort, Texas.
His heart was filled with the Lord. He loved his gardening and watering his plants during private prayer time in his front and back yard. He also enjoyed carpentry work as a hobby.
The Rosary will be recited Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, Texas. Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 at St. James Apostle Church, Refugio, Texas. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m., Rest Lawn Memorial Park, 14166 Bus. 83, La Feria, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Moore Funeral Home Inc, 402 South Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
