Robert Joseph Kloesel Jr., passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 83. He was born on August 15, 1937 in Woodsboro, Texas. He was the son of Robert J. Kloesel Sr. and Emilia Ulrich Kloesel, and the youngest of five siblings.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter E. Kloesel and Lawrence W. Kloesel; and sister Irene Kloesel Williamson.
He is survived by his brother, Clifford T. Kloesel of New Orleans, Louisiana; sister- in- law, Lois Klein Kloesel; and the families of thirteen nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Woodsboro High School, Robert served his country in the US Army as a helicopter mechanic. He was a lifelong farmer in the Bonnie View area.
Please join us for a Rosary at Moore Funeral Home, 402 S Alamo St., Refugio, Texas, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 and/or interment at the St. Bernard Cemetery, Woodsboro, Texas immediately following the Rosary.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.
