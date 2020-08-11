Mendez
Robert Mendez Sr., 63, passed away on July 23,2020. He was born May 27, 1957 in Refugio County.
He is survived by his sons, Robert (Tanya) Mendez Jr., Joseph (Megan Amador) Mendez, Michael Mendez; brother, Jimmy Mendez; sisters, Margaret Ortega, Ninfa Escamilla and 7 grandchildren - Jaxxon, Sean, Christopher, Joshua, Brandon and Malane Mendez, Coye Baker.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
