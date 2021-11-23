Robert Rodriguez Rocha Sr. passed away November 20, 2021. He was born November 3, 1934, in Refugio, Texas. He worked for Quintana Petroleum for 28 years. He loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed the ranch life with horses and cows.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Sylvia Rocha.
Survivors include sons, Robert Rocha Jr. of Refugio, Tx., Ernest Rocha of Victoria, Tx., Raul Rocha of Clute, Tx., Ruben Rocha of Fort Worth, Tx.; daughters, Yolanda Rodriguez of Freeport, Tx., Linda Stockert of Minot, North Dakota; brothers, David Rocha of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Richard Rocha of Columbus, Georgia; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great- grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Michael Villarreal, Cruz Rocha, Rocky Rivera, Saul Guzman, Jorge Palomares, Ronnie Rocha, Rupert Rocha, Bryan Rocha, Jeffrey Rocha, Anthony Rocha.
A rosary will be recited Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 S. Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.