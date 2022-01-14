Roberto Garza, 74, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on January 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Falfurrias, Texas on August 21, 1947, to the late Natalio and Margarita Garza.
He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He earned several medals and served as a Drill Instructor shortly upon returning from Vietnam. After his honorable discharge he began his career with Exxon Pipeline until 35 years of merit retirement.
Robert was a long time resident of Woodsboro, Texas. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed. He was the type of man who didn’t mind being without, as long as he knew his loved ones had what they needed. He was always willing to lend a hand supporting friends, neighbors and the community.
He is survived by his daughters, Belinda Garza and Becky Garza-Ortega; grandchildren, Desiree, Ricky, Armando Roberto “Casper”, Kaitlyn, Jadyn and Jacob; three great-grandchildren, McKaisley, Camden and Sienna; a sister, Maria America (Adalberto) Davila; a brother, Roel (Yvonne) Garza; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Natalio and Margarita Garza; a daughter, Marivette Garza; and brother, Rodolfo Garza.
Pallbearers are Roel Garza, Robert Garza, Dean Ochoa, Johnny Soto, Jacob Ortega and Moises Serna. Honorary pallbearers are Lalo Soto, Joe Soto, Adalberto Davila, Exxon Pipeline Group, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14,2022, at Moore Funeral Home chapel in Refugio, Texas. A Mass will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m in Woodsboro, Texas.
Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334