Rodney Ben Chaney, 60, of Refugio, Texas died Dec. 25, 2022, at Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion-Inpatient Center in Victoria, Texas. Rodney was also a resident of Kingsville for many years.
He was born to Robert Lee Chaney and Iris Sue Guilliams on June 30, 1962.
Survivors are his wife, Norma Ann Chaney; daughters, Vanessa Ann Tovar, Kimberly Renee Chaney; son, Steven Anthony Garza; granddaughter, Angel Marie Tovar; grandsons, Benjamin Corvinus Rodriguez and Emiliano Gregory Rodriguez; sister, Tracy Cunningham (Kevin); brother, Robert Lee Chaney Jr. (Lalisa); aunts, Dorothy Arensman and Pauline (Pom) Mitchell; uncle, Don Guilliams; mother-in-law, Alma Rodriguez (Manuel); 5 brothers-in law; 5 sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Rodney was known to many because of his oil field and electrical career.
Rodney wished to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.