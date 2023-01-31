Ronald Olan “Stick” McBroom 76, Refugio, Tx., died on Dec. 21 2022. Stick was born on Jan 1, 1946 to Olan and Dee McBroom and was raised in Refugio, Texas. He was married to Rebecca “Becky” for 53 years.
He is survived by his children, Ronnie McBroom (Jennifer) of Ingleside, Tx and Melinda Bentley (Chris) of Portland, Tx; six grandchildren, Heston Henkhaus, Gavin Henkhaus, Hailey Henkhaus, Justin Lewis, Hunter McBroom, Matthew McBroom; two great-granddaughters, Hadleigh and Breklynn Lewis; and a brother, Gary McBroom (Bernie) of Victoria, Tx.
He was creamated by All Faith in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Services will be Friday, February 10, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Refugio.