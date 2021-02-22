Ronnie J. Simpson, 75, of Woodsboro, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. Ronnie was born on January 3, 1946, in Refugio County, Texas to the late Marshall and Allie Simpson.
Ronnie graduated high school and became a Correctional Officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was a member of the Gypsy Motorcycle Club - Calallen Chapter and retired Lifer. He loved fishing, camping and riding motorcycles. He loved all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Sylvia Simpson of Woodsboro; two daughters, Lena Leanne Brown (Carlos) of Dime Box, Lora Jean Barrett (Phillip) of Mathis; two sisters, Glenda Sue Gaines (Larry) of Conroe and Marsha Kay Stewart of Grand Prairie. He also had seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 24, from 12 to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or charity of choice.